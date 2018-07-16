menu

Homeless man accused of robbing own parents

Sean Pace, 38, has been remanded in custody after he was charged with aggravated theft

matthew_agius
16 July 2018, 11:22am
by Matthew Agius
Sean Pace, 38, who is unemployed and homeless, was charged with aggravated theft
Sean Pace, 38, who is unemployed and homeless, was charged with aggravated theft

A homeless Maltese man has been remanded in custody after he was arraigned on charges of robbing his own parents.

Sean Pace, 38, who is unemployed, appeared before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace this morning accused of the aggravated theft of two gold rings, a mobile phone and a camera from his parents, entering private property, handling stolen goods and relapsing.

Lawyer David Camilleri entered a plea of not guilty, but did not request bail.

Instead, the defence asked that the man be remanded in custody at Mount Carmel Hospital’s Forensic ward due to the fact that he is supposed to start a drug rehab programme in the coming weeks.

He had already started another, similar, programme at the hospital, the lawyer said.

But the accused was cynical about the situation at Mount Carmel, telling the court that it was a hotbed of drug abuse.

“A couple of weeks ago my cousin died there because of the drugs that go there. That’s how great the Forensic section is,” the accused said.

Inspector Hubert Cini prosecuted.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Acquitted of pharmaceutical thefts due to 'absolute lack of evidence'
Court & Police

Acquitted of pharmaceutical thefts due to 'absolute lack of evidence'
Matthew Agius
Man drowns at Blue Lagoon
Court & Police

Man drowns at Blue Lagoon
Man on bail for Samurai sword attack is detained over another violent incident
Court & Police

Man on bail for Samurai sword attack is detained over another violent incident
Matthew Agius
Alleged phone snatcher denied bail
Court & Police

Alleged phone snatcher denied bail
Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe