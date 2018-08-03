menu

Man seriously hurt in fall from crane

51-year-old man suffered a one and a half storey fall off a crane

3 August 2018, 7:17pm

A 51-year-old man from Mosta was injured today when he fell off a crane in his hometown.

The police said the accident, which happened at around 4.15pm in Triq il-Fortizza, Mosta, happened when the man fell around a storey and a half off a crane, which he was on while carrying out some work.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care, where his injuries were found to be serious.

Police investigations continue.

