Man seriously hurt in fall from crane

A 51-year-old man from Mosta was injured today when he fell off a crane in his hometown.

The police said the accident, which happened at around 4.15pm in Triq il-Fortizza, Mosta, happened when the man fell around a storey and a half off a crane, which he was on while carrying out some work.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care, where his injuries were found to be serious.

Police investigations continue.