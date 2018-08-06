Four injured in late night Mosta car accident

Four people were injured, two seriously, on Sunday in a car accident in Triq il-Fortizza, Mosta.

Police were called to the scene at around 10pm last night when a VW Up driven by a 21-year-old woman from Naxxar collided with a Peugeot 108 driven by an 66-year-old American man residing in Sliema.

There were two passengers in the Peugeot, a 64-year-old American woman who lives in Sliema and an 85-year-old woman from Naxxar.

All the people were taken to hospital. The 21-year-old and the 64-year-old woman had minor injuries while the 66-year-old man and the 85-year-old passengers were seriously injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.