menu

Three-year-old boy hit by car in Victoria, Gozo

The toddler was with his parents when he was hit by a car on Monday evening

14 August 2018, 8:56am

A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital on Monday evening after he was hit by a car in Victoria, Gozo.

Police were called to Triq It-Tigrija in Victoria at around 6:45pm last night.

Police said the child, who is understood to be Gozitan was hit by a car driven by a 24-year-old from Gharb.

No information about the child’s medical condition was available at the time of writing.

A police investigation is ongoing.  

More in Court & Police
Three-year-old boy hit by car in Victoria, Gozo
Court & Police

Three-year-old boy hit by car in Victoria, Gozo
Man accused of killing protected storks denied bail
Court & Police

Man accused of killing protected storks denied bail
Kurt Sansone
Man charged with exposing himself to two girls at a supermarket
Court & Police

Man charged with exposing himself to two girls at a supermarket
Staff Reporter
Elderly man seriously injured in St Paul's Bay fall
Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured in St Paul's Bay fall
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe