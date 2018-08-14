Three-year-old boy hit by car in Victoria, Gozo

A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital on Monday evening after he was hit by a car in Victoria, Gozo.

Police were called to Triq It-Tigrija in Victoria at around 6:45pm last night.

Police said the child, who is understood to be Gozitan was hit by a car driven by a 24-year-old from Gharb.

No information about the child’s medical condition was available at the time of writing.

A police investigation is ongoing.