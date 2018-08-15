menu

Dutch youth killed in jet ski accident

The 19-year-old man was certified dead on the spot

15 August 2018, 4:46pm
The man was cerfied dead on the scene
The man was cerfied dead on the scene

A 19-year-old Dutchman has been killed in an accident involving a jet ski, at St George’s Bay in St Julian’s, the police have confirmed.

The circumstances under which the accident happened are as yet unclear, however the police said that the jet ski was being driven by another Dutch youth, also aged 19.

Both the driver of the jet ski and the victim reside in Sliema, the police said. 

The accident happened at roughly 3:30pm.

The young man was taken out of the water but, despite efforts by the beach’s lifeguards to administer first aid, was certified dead on the spot.

Police investigations are still underway.

More in Court & Police
Dutch youth killed in jet ski accident
Court & Police

Dutch youth killed in jet ski accident
Man hit by car in St. Julian’s
Court & Police

Man hit by car in St. Julian’s
Three-year-old boy hit by car in Victoria, Gozo
Court & Police

Three-year-old boy hit by car in Victoria, Gozo
Man accused of killing protected storks denied bail
Court & Police

Man accused of killing protected storks denied bail
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe