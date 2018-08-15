Dutch youth killed in jet ski accident

A 19-year-old Dutchman has been killed in an accident involving a jet ski, at St George’s Bay in St Julian’s, the police have confirmed.

The circumstances under which the accident happened are as yet unclear, however the police said that the jet ski was being driven by another Dutch youth, also aged 19.

Both the driver of the jet ski and the victim reside in Sliema, the police said.

The accident happened at roughly 3:30pm.

The young man was taken out of the water but, despite efforts by the beach’s lifeguards to administer first aid, was certified dead on the spot.

Police investigations are still underway.