German man drowns in Gozo

The 68-year-old man drowned while swimming at Dwejra

16 August 2018, 6:18pm
The man drowned after encountering difficulty swimming in Dwejra, Gozo
A German man has died while swimming at Dwejra in Gozo, the police have confirmed.

The incident happened at roughly 5pm.

The police said that a medical team was dispatched to treat the man, however he was certified dead on the spot.

Police investigations are still underway and a magisterial inquiry has been launched.

It is the second incident in as many days, of a tourist dying while swimming.

