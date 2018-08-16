German man drowns in Gozo
The 68-year-old man drowned while swimming at Dwejra
A German man has died while swimming at Dwejra in Gozo, the police have confirmed.
The incident happened at roughly 5pm.
The police said that a medical team was dispatched to treat the man, however he was certified dead on the spot.
Police investigations are still underway and a magisterial inquiry has been launched.
It is the second incident in as many days, of a tourist dying while swimming.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police