[WATCH] Military car catches fire in Zurrieq

No injuries were sustained when the car caught fire while driving through Zurrieq 

23 August 2018, 2:08pm
The car caught fire in Blue Grotto Avenue (Photo: James Bianchi/ MaltaToday)
The car caught fire in Blue Grotto Avenue (Photo: James Bianchi/ MaltaToday)
A military vehicle caught fire in Zurrieq on Thursday morning, narrowly avoiding injuries.

The car caught fire while driving through Blue Grotto Avenue at around 10:40 this morning.

Fortunately, no injuries were sustained, as the two soldiers escaped before the fire became unmanageable.

Civil Protection Department were called onto the scene to get the fire under control.

