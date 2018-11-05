menu

Teenager seriously injured in Mdina car accident

The 19-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole and fence

5 November 2018, 8:49am

A 19-year-old man was grievously hurt after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a light pole and a fence in Mdina.

The police said the incident occurred at around 7pm on Sunday, in Triq l-Infetti.

The driver, a Zurrieq resident, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where it was later determined that his injuries were serious in nature.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

