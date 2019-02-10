menu

Young girl grievously injured in Naxxar accident

The accident happened on Sunday morning

10 February 2019, 3:22pm

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in an accident in Naxxar, the police said.

In a statement, the police said the accident happened at 9am on Sunday in Triq il-21 ta Settembru, in Naxxar.

Investigations by district police confirmed that the 12-year-old girl had been hit by a Mitsubishi L200 vehicle being driven by a 51-year-old man from Mosta.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took the girl to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

She was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

 

