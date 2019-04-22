Quad bike accident leaves man grievously injured

A 44-year-old man was grievously injured in quad bike accident on Monday, the police said.

In a statement, the police said the incident happened at roughly 3pm in Triq Borg Gharib in Ghajnsielem Gozo.

The police said the man, who is from France, was driving an Adly quad bike when he lost control and crashed into a wall.

An ambulance took the man to the Gozo General Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are still ongoing.