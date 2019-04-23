Child seriously injured after falling down stairs in Zejtun
The incident happed in Zejtun, on Monday evening
A 6-year-old child has sustained severe injuries after falling down the stairs of a residence in Zejtun, Monday evening.
The incident occurred at 7:35pm in Triq Haddara.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, for further treatment where it was later certified that they were suffering from serious injuries.
A Magisterial Inquiry was appointed into the case, and Police investigation is still ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police