Elderly man slightly injured in Siggiewi crash
The 73-year-old man was a passager in one of the vehicles when the collision occurred
A senior man sustained slight injuries, during a traffic accident in Siggiewi on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred at 6:20pm in Triq Monsinjur Mikiel Azzopardi.
The police said an investigation found that for reasons unknown a Toyota Corolla being driven by a 31-year-old from Siggiewi collided into another Toyota Corolla being driven by a 20-year-old also from Siggiewi. The elderly victim, a 73-year-old from Siggiewi was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that he was suffering from slight injuries.
