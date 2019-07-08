Three children and two adults injured in Mosta crash

Three children and two adults were injured in a head-on collision on Sunday evening in Mosta.

The incident took place at 7:10pm in Triq ta’ Zejfa.

The police said a collision had taken place between a Toyota Ray driven by a 33-year-old man from Zebbug and a Toyota Yaris driven by a 31-year-old woman from Mosta.

A woman with a four-month-old girl was travelling in the Toyota Ray, while a 5-year old boy and one-year-old girl were in the other vehicle.

The two women and the four-month-old girl suffered minor injuries, while the five-year-old boy suffered serious injuries. The condition of the other child is not known at this time.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is leading an inquiry.

A police investigation has been opened.