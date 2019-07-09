menu

Woman critical, child seriously injured in Zejtun crash

The two were injured in an accident on Monday night

9 July 2019, 8:08am
The accident happened in Triq il-President Anton Buttigieg in Zejtun (Photo: Google Maps)
A woman is in critical condition and a child has been left with serious injuries following a traffic accident in Zejtun on Monday night

The incident, which occurred at 8pm in Triq il-President Anton Buttigieg, happened when a Toyota Hilux that was being driven by a 22-year-old man from Marsaskala collided with Toyota Aygo driven by a 36-year-old Polish man.

A 37-year-old woman and two girls aged 10 and three, also Polish, were passengers in the Toyota Aygo.

The woman and the younger girl were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where the woman was determined to have suffered life-threatening injuries, while the child was found to be seriously hurt.

The other persons involved in the crash escaped without injury.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has started an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

