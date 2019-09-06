menu

Man dies after seven-storey fall in Gzira

A 24-year-old has died after falling seven storeys in Gzira on Friday morning

6 September 2019, 9:28am

A 24-year-old has died after falling seven storeys in Gzira in the early hours of Friday morning.

The accident took place at 3am in Sir Hildebrand Oakes Street.

The police said the 24-year-old man from the Netherlands fell off an apartment balcony.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been appointed to the case.

