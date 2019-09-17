Driver denied bail after allegedly injuring police officers

A 34-year-old man has been remanded in custody after allegedly attacking policemen during a roadside inspection two days ago.

Terence Grixti, pleaded not guilty to assaulting and threatening the two policemen involved in the incident as well as slightly injuring them.

Grixti had been stopped whilst driving his Alfa Romeo on Sunday evening on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian’s.

When the officers noted that the man was driving without a license and without insurance cover, he became violent and slightly injured the two policemen

Grixti was arrested and taken to court on Tuesday where in addition to charges of assault and injury, he was also charged with driving without a licence and insurance, refusing to obey legitimate police orders and with being a relapser.

“This man has been involved in several similar episodes before,” explained prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri as he objected to a bail request made by defence lawyer Noel Bianco.

The same driver had apparently been involved in a traffic accident in Paola on September 2 and despite promising the other party that he would settle the costs, had not made any attempt to contact him, said the inspector.

Bianco argued that Grixti had been unable to renew his driving licence due to his having accrued too many penalty points, adding that the accused was a family man and had immediately apologised to the officers after the incident.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri denied bail in view of the circumstances of the case, the nature of the charges and the accused’s criminal record.

The magistrate said he doubted that the man would abide by the conditions if granted bail. The court also appointed a medico-forensic expert to examine the accused in view of his allegations of having been manhandled by the arresting officers.