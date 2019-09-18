78-year-old stabbed in Gharghur alley
According to the police, he was stabbed by a 58-year-old who has been held for questioning
A 78-year-old man from Gharghur was stabbed on Wednesday evening, the police said.
The man was stabbed by 58-year-old who has been held for questioning.
The incident happened at around 5.45 pm, in Sqaq il-Warda.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.
His condition is not yet known.
Police investigations are on-going.
