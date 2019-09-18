menu

78-year-old stabbed in Gharghur alley

According to the police, he was stabbed by a 58-year-old who has been held for questioning

karl_azzopardi
18 September 2019, 7:30pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 78-year-old man from Gharghur was stabbed on Wednesday evening, the police said. 

The man was stabbed by 58-year-old who has been held for questioning.

The incident happened at around 5.45 pm, in Sqaq il-Warda.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

His condition is not yet known.

Police investigations are on-going. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
