Two men charged over domestic violence incidents

In separate cases today, two men have appeared in court on domestic violence charges, in the midst of marital separation proceedings.

In the first, a man from Tarxien was accused of slightly injuring his wife following an incident which occurred upon their return from a trip to Sicily.

Inspector Sarah Zerafa explained how, on 3 November, Paola police station received a domestic violence report from a woman who had reportedly been punched in the back of the head by her husband.

They had been to Sicily and returned together in the same car. While he stopped off to buy food at a supermarket she had dropped off her parents. But when the two were together again the man had allegedly told her “I didn’t forget what you said on the ship,” before grabbing her by the face and hitting her on the head.

He was charged with slightly injuring his wife, insulting and threatening her. The court warned the man that the charges were serious and carried a prison term.

Lawyers Martha Mifsud and Jonathan Attard entered a not guilty plea, telling the court that the man would be residing with his parents in Żejtun .

The prosecution did not object to bail as long as the woman was issued a protection order. This was duly issued and the man was released against a deposit of €300 and a personal guarantee of €2,500.

The second domestic violence arraignment of the day was that of a 44-year-old builder from Mosta who was accused of beating his wife, causing her to suffer bruises.

Prosecuting Inspector Paula Ciantar explained how on 3 November, the police received a report of domestic violence from his wife. She had proposed that they end their marriage and a violent argument had ensued. Previous incidents had gone unreported, said the inspector.

A not guilty plea was entered. A risk assessment was presented to the court together with the request for bail.

The man provided an alternative address for the purposes of bail, as the alleged victim lives in the matrimonial home with the couple’s three young children.

Inspector Ciantar told the court that she would not object to bail as long as measures were taken to protect the woman. To this end, the court ordered the accused not to speak to woman or approach the matrimonial home whilst on bail. He was ordered pick up his clothes from the home under police escort.

Bail was secured by a deposit of €300 and a personal guarantee of €3,000.

Lawyers Clint Tabone, Paul Borg and Michael Tanti Dougall appeared for the man.