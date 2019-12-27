menu

Passenger seriously injured in Aldo Moro car crash

Drivers involved in the crash remained uninjured

karl_azzopardi
27 December 2019, 12:03pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A passenger has been seriously injured after a collision between two cars in Aldo Moro Road in Marsa.

The incident happened at around 5.15 am, when a Toyota Yaris driven by a 26-year-old man from Kalkara, and a BMW driven by a 26-year-old Italian national who resides in Zurrieq.

As a consequence of the incident, the Toyota Yaris, in which the passenger, a 31-year-old woman who resides in Fguara was seated, crashed into a lamp post.

When the police arrived on the scene, an ambulance was called, which took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

The drivers were not injured.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
