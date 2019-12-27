Passenger seriously injured in Aldo Moro car crash

A passenger has been seriously injured after a collision between two cars in Aldo Moro Road in Marsa.

The incident happened at around 5.15 am, when a Toyota Yaris driven by a 26-year-old man from Kalkara, and a BMW driven by a 26-year-old Italian national who resides in Zurrieq.

As a consequence of the incident, the Toyota Yaris, in which the passenger, a 31-year-old woman who resides in Fguara was seated, crashed into a lamp post.

When the police arrived on the scene, an ambulance was called, which took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

The drivers were not injured.

Police investigations are on-going.