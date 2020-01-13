Man attempts to self-harm while in police custody
An 18-year-old Tunisian has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment after attempting self-harm whilst in police custody.
The incident took place at 1:40pm at the General Police Headquarters in Valletta.
The man did not suffer any injuries, however, was still taken to the hospital.
