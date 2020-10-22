menu

Alfred Sant appointed head of Labour MEP delegation

Former prime minister Alfred Sant has been appointed head of the Labour Party’s MEP delegation after Miriam Dalli’s co-option to the Maltese parliament

kurt_sansone
22 October 2020, 4:26pm
by Kurt Sansone
Alfred Sant has been appointed head of the Labour Party delegation in the European Parliament
Alfred Sant has been appointed head of the Labour Party delegation in the European Parliament

Alfred Sant was unanimously approved by the Labour Party executive as head of the party’s European Parliament delegation.

The former prime minister will replace Miriam Dalli, who was co-opted to the Maltese parliament earlier this week.

Sant was first elected to the EP in 2014. In last year’s European election, he was eclipsed by Dalli, who got the highest number of first count votes.

In a statement, the PL wished Sant well in his new position.

The Labour delegation includes Josianne Cutajar, who was elected for the first-time last year.

A casual election will have to be held to fill the vacancy left by Dalli’s departure and all indications point towards Cyrus Engerer taking her seat.

Dalli was co-opted to the national parliament to fill the seat vacated by Etienne Grech on the 4th District.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Europe
Alfred Sant appointed head of Labour MEP delegation
Europe

Alfred Sant appointed head of Labour MEP delegation
Kurt Sansone
Metsola wins EPP nomination for European Parliament vice-president
Europe

Metsola wins EPP nomination for European Parliament vice-president
Matthew Vella
Maltese totally agree: make EU funds conditional on respect for rule of law
Europe

Maltese totally agree: make EU funds conditional on respect for rule of law
Matthew Vella
Malta golden passport: EU should take action on Portugal too, says Green MEP
Europe

Malta golden passport: EU should take action on Portugal too, says Green MEP
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.