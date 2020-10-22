Alfred Sant appointed head of Labour MEP delegation

Alfred Sant was unanimously approved by the Labour Party executive as head of the party’s European Parliament delegation.

The former prime minister will replace Miriam Dalli, who was co-opted to the Maltese parliament earlier this week.

Sant was first elected to the EP in 2014. In last year’s European election, he was eclipsed by Dalli, who got the highest number of first count votes.

In a statement, the PL wished Sant well in his new position.

The Labour delegation includes Josianne Cutajar, who was elected for the first-time last year.

A casual election will have to be held to fill the vacancy left by Dalli’s departure and all indications point towards Cyrus Engerer taking her seat.

Dalli was co-opted to the national parliament to fill the seat vacated by Etienne Grech on the 4th District.