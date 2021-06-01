Labour MEP calls for vaccine certificates at EU and international level

Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar has called for vaccine certificates to be operational “as soon as possible” at both a European and international level.

Addressing the Amex Forum organised by American Express, Cutajar said vaccine certificates were important to countries like Malta whose economy relied heavily on tourism. She highlighted that vaccine certificates would allow for safe tourism.

Yesterday, Malta was among the first in the world to launch the digital vaccine certificate, which will be an important tool for economic recovery.

The EU is proposing lifting all quarantine obligations on those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from 1 July.

Cutajar stressed that a strong European strategy is needed for the tourism sector. "This strategy does involve not only the Member States but also other stakeholders, including partners in the international field," she said.

“This holistic European strategy should focus on the recovery from the pandemic, whilst also taking into account the environmental and digital era we are living in, to ensure that it touches on the various relevant aspects,” Cutajar said.