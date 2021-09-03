Alex Agius Saliba secures right to disconnect clauses in EU budget

The EU could be a step closer towards a Directive on the Right to Disconnect, with Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba securing a clause in the EU budget to ensure more resources targeted at this issue.

The amendment itself calls for adequate resources to ensure and safeguard the right to disconnect for all workers across the EU, as well as to ensure adequate teleworking conditions that could include psychosocial and ergonomic rules.

"People often underestimate the important political role the EU budget plays in planning or implementing EU initiatives and future policies," the Labour MEP said.

"Next year, I want the EU to dedicate money to some key initiatives for the EU citizens and its workers, such as the right to disconnect and telework, as well as to strengthen the role of social partners in mitigating the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 crisis and implementing the youth and child guarantee scheme."

Other amendments brought forward by Agius Saliba include the involvement of social partners in the monitoring and evaluation of programmes, and the creation of a quality job creation target with a tracker system on public investments, including a dedicated section on green and digital jobs.

Another amendment insists on social dialogue as a cornerstone of the EU's Recovery Plan, and calls on member states to invest at least 0.25% of European Social Fund resources towards capacity building of social partners and civil society organisations.

On the vote for these amendments, Agius Saliba said he felt glad that most political groups were consistent and supported implementing the right to disconnect and telework projects, and the financing of social partners.

"The European Parliament should continue pushing on those initiatives and priorities adopted in previous reports and materialise them with specific money dedicated in the EU budget," he said.