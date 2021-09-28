Cyrus Engerer appointed EU Rapporteur on climate change legislation

Labour and Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer has been appointed Rapporteur on one of the legislative acts in the ‘Fit for 55’ package, that the European Union is proposing in its climate change fight.

Engerer will be working and negotiating with other institutions on the legislation on allowances given to European countries, for the EU’s emissions trading scheme till 2030.

“We’re experiencing both a climate and ecological emergencies that are impacting our environment, biodiversity and people’s health,” said Engerer, who also expressed gratitude for the trust received.

The EU ‘Fit for 55’ package aims at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce emissions by 55% in the next nine years by 2030.

Engerer praised the EU for its ambitious and for being the only entity with a climate law in the world.

