Cyrus Engerer appointed EU Rapporteur on climate change legislation

Maltese MEP will be negotiating emissions trading scheme allowances, as part of the ‘Fit for 55’ package

luke_vella
28 September 2021, 7:21am
by Luke Vella
Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer
Labour and Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer has been appointed Rapporteur on one of the legislative acts in the ‘Fit for 55’ package, that the European Union is proposing in its climate change fight.

Engerer will be working and negotiating with other institutions on the legislation on allowances given to European countries, for the EU’s emissions trading scheme till 2030.

“We’re experiencing both a climate and ecological emergencies that are impacting our environment, biodiversity and people’s health,” said Engerer, who also expressed gratitude for the trust received.

The EU ‘Fit for 55’ package aims at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce emissions by 55% in the next nine years by 2030.

Engerer praised the EU for its ambitious and for being the only entity with a climate law in the world.

READ MORE: Engerer had recently been appointed S&D negotiator on fundamental rights across EU

Ewropej Funded by the European Union

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
