menu

Cyrus Engerer appointed S&D negotiator on fundamental rights across EU

The labour MEP said that the fundamental rights are the 'cornerstone of our democracy'

luke_vella
11 September 2021, 11:43am
by Luke Vella
Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer
Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has been appointed as the negotiator for the Socialists and Democrats on the situation of fundamental rights across the European union.

“Fundamental rights are the cornerstone of our democracy. It is thanks to the Charter of Fundamental Rights that our identity as unique individuals is protected. The Charter protects our freedoms- the freedom to be, the freedom to speak and the freedom to love. Citizens,” Engerer said.

The Labour Party said that Engerer made a name for himself with the European Parliament on discussions regarding Fundamental Rights in the European Union.

It added that earlier this year, he became the leading rapporteur on a resolution which condemned the actions of the Hungarian Government against its own LGBTIQ citizens and called for its freeze funding untiul the situation is rectified.

Ewropej Funded by the European Union

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
More in Ewropej
Cyrus Engerer appointed S&D negotiator on fundamental rights across EU
Ewropej

Cyrus Engerer appointed S&D negotiator on fundamental rights across EU
Luke Vella
Maltese praise COVID response but say country ‘moving in wrong direction’
Ewropej

Maltese praise COVID response but say country ‘moving in wrong direction’
Matthew Vella
Metsola touted for possible EPP candidature to European Parliament president
Ewropej

Metsola touted for possible EPP candidature to European Parliament president
Matthew Vella
Alex Agius Saliba secures right to disconnect clauses in EU budget
Ewropej

Alex Agius Saliba secures right to disconnect clauses in EU budget
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.