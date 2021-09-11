Cyrus Engerer appointed S&D negotiator on fundamental rights across EU

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has been appointed as the negotiator for the Socialists and Democrats on the situation of fundamental rights across the European union.

“Fundamental rights are the cornerstone of our democracy. It is thanks to the Charter of Fundamental Rights that our identity as unique individuals is protected. The Charter protects our freedoms- the freedom to be, the freedom to speak and the freedom to love. Citizens,” Engerer said.

The Labour Party said that Engerer made a name for himself with the European Parliament on discussions regarding Fundamental Rights in the European Union.

It added that earlier this year, he became the leading rapporteur on a resolution which condemned the actions of the Hungarian Government against its own LGBTIQ citizens and called for its freeze funding untiul the situation is rectified.