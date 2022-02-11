Progress ramps up on EU social climate fund as MEPs table draft report

Shielding consumers from climate change price rises is at the heart of a report co-authored by Maltese MEP David Casa on a proposed EU social climate fund.

The report has been presented to the European Parliament, as progress ramps up on the new €72.2 billion initiative.

“I am proud of the brisk progress we have made on this Fund,” Casa said. “I formally presented our report to the joint EMPL-ENVI Committee.”

Casa was commenting on the draft report on the Social Climate Fund regulation, which was proposed by the Commission last summer and concluded earlier this year.

“Since being appointed rapporteur last November, I have worked with MEP Esther de Lange to deliver an improved proposal. We hope to achieve investments in energy efficiency as soon as possible, and we want to strengthen commitments to climate change and the rule of law,” Casa said.

Casa explained that the report was prepared jointly with Dutch MEP Esther de Lange, in their capacity as respective members of the Employment and Social Affairs Committee (EMPL) and Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee (ENVI).

Both committees are now responsible for receiving amendments from shadow rapporteurs, other committees, and all interested Members of Parliament. It is expected to be tabled in plenary later this year.

“The Fund is a major social measure that will protect families and businesses as the EU shifts away from polluting fossil fuels,” Casa explained. “It needs to work in synergy with the other laws in the fit-for-55 package.”

The fit-for-55 package is the European Union’s answer to further the pledges of the European Green Deal, its leading effort to phase out fossil fuels and fight climate change. Current plans set a binding goal to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by 2030.

The Social Climate Fund is part of the package to shield consumers from climate change price rises and to spur investment in energy efficiency related to buildings and road transport.

“Emission-fighting measures in the fit-for-55 package are the single biggest market intervention in the history of the EU. But it is necessary, if we are to have a shot at curtailing the biggest global threat facing us today,” Casa said.

The Maltese MEP also felt strongly that the Social Climate Fund would be a vital tool in ensuring the transition to a greener economy is a social one, that leaves nobody behind.

Casa stated that if there was a failure to bring everyone globally along in this transition, that could undermine local efforts at fighting climate change.

Casa thanked his co-rapporteur Esther de Lange and the shadow rapporteurs who are working on the Social Climate Fund file.

Casa also noted excellent stakeholder participation with international civil society groups, who appreciated the Fund’s importance and contributed to the robust social and climate measures in the report. “We are all hands on deck to best prepare European families and businesses for a smooth and fair climate transition.”