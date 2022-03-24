Cutajar to sit on new EP committee on COVID-19 pandemic

The Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar has been appointed as one of the S&D members on a new parliamentary committee.

On Thursday, the EP announced the names of the MEPs who will sit on three new committees established on 10 March.

Cutajar will sit on a new special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The political groups choose the committees’ members and communicate the names of those they have selected to Parliament’s President. Each political group is allocated a number of seats based on the proportion of MEPs it has in Parliament.

The chairs and vice-chairs of each committee will be selected at the constitutive meetings.

In its 7-10 March plenary session, the Parliament established a new special committee on foreign interference and another on the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a committee of inquiry on the use of the Pegasus surveillance software.

The special committees will have 33 members each, while the committee of inquiry will have 38 members.

The European Parliament can create special committees to deal with specific topics, whose term may not exceed twelve months, except where the EP extends it.

A committee of inquiry investigates alleged breaches or maladministration in the implementation of EU law.