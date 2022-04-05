Orbán re-election met with trepidation as MEPs continue rule of law talks

With MEPs set to hold a debate on the withholding of EU funds to member states breaching EU values on rule of law, major parties in the European Parliament were taking stock of Viktor Orbán fourth victory at the polls this week.

MEPs on Tuesday will continue their hearings under Article 7(1) of the Treaty of the European Union regarding Poland and Hungary.

The debate will take place days after nationalist Orbán held on to his sweeping majority on Sunday, with a promise to reject EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas, arguing they would wreck an economy already slowing due to the impacts of the Ukraine war

At the same Orbán has weakened relations with allies like Poland over his cautious stance on the Ukraine war.

Orbán, 58, said Sunday’s victory came even with Brussels bureaucrats and the international mainstream media all teaming up against him. “We have scored a victory so big, that it can be seen even from the Moon, but definitely from Brussels,” he said.

The leader of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, said he hoped the European Commission would be acting in a few days with an assessment on Hungary’s access to funds and that would eventually be decided by the EU Court of Justice.

“The Hungarians have spoken and we have to respect the outcome of this democratic vote. I am shocked at statements by a European leader placing him in opposition to the Ukrainian president as he fights for his country against an invasion by Russia,” Weber said.

He said that while COVID recovery and resilience funds were still blocked from Hungary, MEPs wanted the EC to make a proper assessment on rule of law issues. “What I want to see is a court case in Luxembourg, because judges should decide about rule of law, not politicians.”

Iratxe Garcia-Perez, the leader of the S&D, said MEPs had to demand the respect of rule of law conditionality from Hungary.

“We need to have a much more proactive position on the Commission to protect the application of rule of law... we’d like to know when Hungary will be introducing the reforms it has promised.”

In Poland, Orbán’s re-election was welcomed with mixed feelings among the ruling nationalists. “Putin is a long-term threat also for Hungary and whoever doesn’t see that is making a big mistake,” Polish deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.