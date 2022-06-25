Wrong to dismiss inflation and assume it won't get worse - Roberta Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said it was wrong to dismiss concerns on rising costs and inflation, and assume things would not get worse.

Metsola discussed the effects of the war in Ukraine, with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry and the Malta Employers’ Association at Europe House in Valletta on Friday.

The current challenges faced by businesses and employers in Malta and Gozo, due to importation blockage, rising prices of imports, and shortages of raw materials and consumables, were the main topics of discussion.

Representatives of the Maltese industry highlighted their major concerns; transportation of goods, lack of workers and rising fuel prices.

They referred to Malta’s insularity, saying that it was facing more challenges than other larger EU member states, as they called for innovative solutions for islands to be more competitive and sustainable.

Metsola referred to a recent action taken by the European Parliament - during this month’s Plenary Session - whereby it called on the European Commission to create an Island Pact - a specific strategy focusing on island states and regions, taking into account the specific challenges encountered. She also said that access to EU funding for islands must be easier, simpler and faster.

“Dismissing concerns on rising costs and inflation as a passing phenomenon, or to assume it will not get worse, would be a wrong decision,” President Metsola said.

She added that there was no one state solution to the social and economic impact that is currently being faced, and that nothing should be off the table.

On the increasing price of fuel, Metsola said that the shift to renewable energy was not only a matter of green ambition but a matter of security. She explained that the European Union agreed to restock gas reserves before winter and to increase the pace of the green transition.

President Metsola highlighted that the current challenges were being felt across the board, especially by consumers, and that the European Union had to be sensitive towards the needs of the employers, employees, SMEs and consumers.