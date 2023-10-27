European parties set to push for clean-tech ‘valleys’ inside Natura 2000 sites

The European Parliament’s major political families are expected to approve legislation voted on by the industry committee that bolsters Europe’s manufacturing output in technologies needed for decarbonisation.

The Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA) sets a target for Europe to produce 40% of net-zero technologies based on National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) and to capture 25% of the global market value for these technologies. It also intends to deal with the challenges in scaling up manufacturing capacities in these technologies.

But the World Wildlife Fund accused MEPs of having weakened the legislation’s strength by opening it up to too many technologies and allowing projects in Natura 2000 sites.

Green and Left MEPs in the ITRE committee did not back the amended law.

In their amendments, MEPs broadened the scope of the draft legislation to encompass the entire supply chain, including components, materials, and machinery for producing net-zero technologies, including nuclear fission and fusion technologies, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), and specific industrial technologies.

The required deployment of clean energy technologies to support reaching Europe’s 2030 and 2050 climate targets is considerable.

Europe largely imports clean energy technologies, with many third countries stepping up their efforts to expand their clean energy manufacturing capacity. The proposed regulation would aim to ensure that, by 2030, the manufacturing capacity in the EU for these strategic net-zero technologies reaches an overall benchmark of at least 40% of the EU’s annual deployment needs. It would also set an EU level target for annual CO2 injection capacity by 2030 (50 million tonnes).

The law will streamline permitting for 9-12 months on regular projects, and less for strategic projects, to speed up permitting.

“MEPs are showing they are serious about making Europe fit for industrial manufacturing. Without these steps to lower the administrative burden, speed up processes, and increased public investment in our industry and innovation, Europe would face decarbonisation by deindustrialisation. This proposal shows we can prevent this,” said lead MEP Christian Ehler (EPP).

The legislation will be put to a vote by the full House during the 20-23 November plenary session in Strasbourg.

But the WWF said MEPs had broadened the list of technologies to potentially include unproven technologies like nuclear fusion that could take decades to become available.

“Changing the scope of the Net Zero Industry Act risks diverting taxpayers’ money from the key green technologies we need to decarbonise our industry. 2030 is just around the corner; the EU should instead be investing in green technologies which are truly clean and can deliver fast decarbonisation, such as solar panel production and wind turbines, with renewable hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies only for unavoidable emissions in targeted sectors. Focusing on the deployment of these green technologies is a key opportunity for European industries’ future,” said Camille Maury, Senior Policy Officer on the Decarbonisation of Industry at WWF European Policy Office.

The WWF added that creating ‘Net Zero Industry Valleys’ inside Natura 2000 sites without any environmental impact assessment risks harming the environment and biodiversity.

“Nature is our best ally to slow down climate change and mitigate its consequences such as natural disasters. It’s crucial to think through where new manufacturing sites should be deployed. Proper spatial planning, environmental impact assessments, and consulting the local communities must be part of the equation,” said Maury.