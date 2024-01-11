Over 100 milllion set to benefit from Disability Card Directive

The European Parliament's employment and social affairs committee has unanimously approved the European Parliament’s report on a new law for a Disability Card Directive.

Nationalist MEP David Casa (EPP), who led negotiations on behalf of the European People’s Party Group, will form part of the Parliament’s negotiating team with the Council.

The Employment and Social Affairs Committee unanimously adopted its position on the proposed law by 39 votes in favour, no votes against and no abstentions.

“Equality is a core value upon which the European Union is based,” Casa said. “However, people with disabilities still face unequal access to certain services and preferential treatments when traveling abroad. It is time to create a Europe where 100 million disabled people will stand on an equal footing with the rest of us and enjoy their life to the fullest.”

After today’s vote in the Parliament’s Committee on Social Affairs, negotiations with the member states can start once the mandate has been announced in the January plenary session.

The proposed directive introduces an EU-wide Disability Card and revamps the European Parking Card for persons with disabilities to make sure that, when travelling for a short period, they have access to the same special conditions as those residing in that member state, including access to parking. Persons with disabilities regularly encounter barriers when travelling or visiting another member state as their disability status is not always recognised across the EU.

Both cards will be for EU citizens whose disability status and rights are recognised by the member state they reside in, their family members, and those accompanying or assisting them. To ensure third country nationals who reside in the EU are covered, the Commission put forward a complementary proposal.

“Bolstering the disability and parking cards will enable people with disabilities to access special conditions provided by both public and private services in other EU member states on equal footing with the residents of those countries, as well as improve their parking rights across the Union,” Casa explained.

“The new and improved cards will have a positive impact on the participation of people with disabilities in our society and our economy. Not only do we want it to be easier for them to travel around Europe, we want them to be able to enjoy the same benefits they enjoy at home while they take part in EU mobility programmes like Erasmus+ or moving to another member state.

“It is crucial to raise awareness about this card both among people and service providers, public and private alike. Additionally, the card should be accessible to all who qualify, we are working hard to ensure that the card is free of charge, issued rapidly and contains safeguards for misuse or fraud,” Casa said.

MEPs propose that the disability card should be issued or renewed within 60 days of someone applying for it and the parking card within 30 days. They also introduce the option of requesting a digital version of the parking card, to be ready in 15 days.

Both cards would be available in physical and digital format and free of charge, MEPs propose. They also want the rules and conditions to apply for the card to be available in accessible formats, also in national and international sign languages and braille, and in easily understandable language.