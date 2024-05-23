[WATCH] The political Eurovision: tune in to the EU Commission candidates’ debate

The Eurovision debate between the lead candidates for the Commission presidency takes place on Thursday 23 May from 15.00-16.45 in Parliament’s plenary chamber in Brussels.

The debate is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in collaboration with the European political parties and the European Parliament.

The candidates are Walter Baier (Austria), European Left; Sandro Gozi (Italy), Renew Europe Now; Ursula von der Leyen (Germany), European People’s Party (EPP); Terry Reintke (Germany), European Greens; and Nicolas Schmit (Luxembourg), Party of European Socialists (PES).

The candidates will speak in English, and interpretation will be provided in 24 languages.

The debate will be moderated by Martin Řezníček (Czech TV) and Annelies Beck (VRT, Belgium).

The five candidates will debate on several key topics. Questions will be asked by the audience in the plenary chamber, by viewers watching from events organised by Parliament’s Liaison Offices in EU member states, submitted via social media, and by the two moderators.

Candidates will also face one-on-one questioning by the moderators in so-called “Spotlight” segments, a new feature in the Eurovision Debate 2024.

Special events to watch the debate live will be organised across the EU by public service media in cooperation with European Parliament Liaison Offices in member states.

How to follow the Eurovision Debate

The programme on 23 May will be broadcast on EbS and EBU with the on-screen nametags of the participants and other essential graphic elements. A clean version of the debate will be available on EbS+ but only for news edits, not for full live broadcast.

It will also be streamed on Parliament’s website (Multimedia Centre) and accessible from the EBU distribution platforms.