Election Playbook: Shhhhhh
It’s Silent Day so we can’t talk about the election. Shhhh!
Silent treatment: It’s Silent Day, which means that politicians cannot campaign and the media cannot report on election matters. This ‘day of reflection’ is supposed to serve as a moment where the public can stop and take in what has been said during the campaign and think deeply about who they want to vote for on election day. This is governed by law – nobody, not even politicians, parties or the media, can talk publicly about matters that can influence voters. And this happens before every election process, whether it’s the general, European or local council election. Even referendums! If you want to use this time to read up on the election process, you can do so here. In the meantime, shhhhhhh!
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.