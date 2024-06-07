Election Playbook: Shhhhhh

Silent treatment: It’s Silent Day, which means that politicians cannot campaign and the media cannot report on election matters. This ‘day of reflection’ is supposed to serve as a moment where the public can stop and take in what has been said during the campaign and think deeply about who they want to vote for on election day. This is governed by law – nobody, not even politicians, parties or the media, can talk publicly about matters that can influence voters. And this happens before every election process, whether it’s the general, European or local council election. Even referendums! If you want to use this time to read up on the election process, you can do so here. In the meantime, shhhhhhh!