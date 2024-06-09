[WATCH] Cassola: Third force or not, vows to be ‘thorn in the side’ of institutional arrogance

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola was toasting a decent showing in first-count votes - at the time of writing unverified in number - by saying he would still remain active as an independent politician even after the 2024 elections.

“Five years ago I vowed to run for the European elections again following an altercation here at the counting hall, because I wanted to stand up to the arrogance of those who wanted me out of politics,” Cassola said.

Cassola said he would keep his ‘citizen-watch’ initiative active on Facebook. “I will be a thorn in the side for those who arrogantly wield power and want citizens to be simple puppets on a string, angling for government jobs and person-of-trust roles.”

“The same goes for honest companies that deserve meritocratic access to government tenders. We want a just society. I believe this election has shown that a section of the Maltese people, has voted for an independent candidate, that is me, and currently stands third-in-line after the two major parties.”