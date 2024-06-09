Robert Abela on Labour’s dampened victory: ‘We hear your message’
Labour prime minister Robert Abela says his party will be replying to voters’ diminished majority for the PL ‘with humility’
Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed an enthusiastic Labour crowd outside the party headquarters on the Mile End, this time addressing them from a stage and not from the party’s ‘victory’ balcony.
Abela addressed the crowd in full knowledged that Labour’s Pyrrhic victory at the European elections had cost its massive supermajority, with estimates at the time of writing expected a gap of less than 10,000 votes.
“Your decision has sent us a message of trust, but also other messages which we have understood well,” Abela told Labour supporters in Ħamrun.
“We will be replying to this message, with our work, with a clear message that carries our humility, that we will be keeping our fingers on the pulse, and be more sensitive to your needs.”
Abela said voters had already shown its trust in Labour even when the country faced the economic challenges from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
“While others celebrate a loss,” he said, referring to the PN, “I am here not to celeberate a victory, but to tell you that I hear your message, with great humility. People want a better version of Labour, of myself first and foremost. As of tomorrow, my team will be rolling up its sleeves and work better towards your interest.”
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.