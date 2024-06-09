Robert Abela on Labour’s dampened victory: ‘We hear your message’

Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed an enthusiastic Labour crowd outside the party headquarters on the Mile End, this time addressing them from a stage and not from the party’s ‘victory’ balcony.

Abela addressed the crowd in full knowledged that Labour’s Pyrrhic victory at the European elections had cost its massive supermajority, with estimates at the time of writing expected a gap of less than 10,000 votes.

“Your decision has sent us a message of trust, but also other messages which we have understood well,” Abela told Labour supporters in Ħamrun.

“We will be replying to this message, with our work, with a clear message that carries our humility, that we will be keeping our fingers on the pulse, and be more sensitive to your needs.”

Abela said voters had already shown its trust in Labour even when the country faced the economic challenges from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“While others celebrate a loss,” he said, referring to the PN, “I am here not to celeberate a victory, but to tell you that I hear your message, with great humility. People want a better version of Labour, of myself first and foremost. As of tomorrow, my team will be rolling up its sleeves and work better towards your interest.”