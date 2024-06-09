[WATCH] Labour, PN lead MEP candidates react to election result at Naxxar Counting Hall

After a celebration lap around the Counting Hall, Roberta Metsola thanked youths specifically for bringing out the vote, as well as party volunteers.

MaltaToday asked her whether she feels this to be a show of trust in her as a politician, to have her come down and be more active locally, to which she responded that she makes no difference between local and European politics.

“The Maltese have spoken – there has been a positive turnout for European and local elections. We are celebrating a democratic process that has worked and we can keep working on it,” she said.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba said the Labour Party is still the party of choice for the majority of the electorate, and the result has shown that.

“But we must also read the message the people have given us, and act on it,” he told media and supporters at the Naxxar Counting Hall on Sunday afternoon.

“We must see what we could do better,” he told journalists at the counting hall on Sunday afternoon. “We still believe the Labour Party is the party of choice to lead Malta and represent it abroad.”

Asked whether the Vitals inquiry had any effect on the campaign, he said it definitely did, and would have liked to discuss a European vision for Malta, rather than discuss such issues.