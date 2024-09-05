Labour MEP takes Metsola nepotism complaint to EU Ombudsman

Labour MEP Daniel Attard has asked the EU’s Ombudsman, Elizabeth O’Reilly, to investigate a potential case of nepotism in the case of European Parliament president Roberta Metsola appointing her brother-in-law and long-time aide Matthew Tabone, her chief of staff.

“As a Member of an institution that prides itself on its commitment to the highest ethical standards, I am deeply concerned that this may constitute a significant breach of such standards,” Attard said in his opening remarks to the Ombudsman.

“Regrettably, this is not an isolated incident. Metsola planned to appoint Tabone as her Chef de Cabinet in 2022, and only reversed her decision following intense media scrutiny and the resulting public outcry. This followed her decision to back the controversial appointment of her former Chef de Cabinet, Alessandro Chiocchetti, as Secretary-General of the European Parliament,” Attard said.

Attard made reference to the Politico report raising questions about the European Parliament’s conflict of interest rules and whether these affected Metsola and the role her husband plays as a lobbyist for the cruise liner industry.

“Despite the previous scrutiny and the resultant reversal of her decision in 2022, it appears that this was only a temporary measure to appease her critics and she has now pressed on with this appointment, thereby undermining the commitment to ethical governance and transparency in the European Parliament,” Attard said, referring to Tabone’s appointment.

“The standards adopted before the election should not have been downgraded or even worse, discarded, after the election. Such recurring practices in complete disregard of established rules and ethical standards not only compromise the credibility of this institution but also erode public trust in politicians,” Attard told O’Reilly.

The MEP continued by asking whether the EP would be ready to portray an image of blatant double standards. “The integrity and credibility of the European Parliament are at stake. I look forward to your response and any steps taken to address this complaint.”