Labour MEP among signatories opposing centralised management of EU funds
MEPs urge the European Commission to reject centralisation plans for the Cohesion Policy, warning it could undermine regional development and fuel Euroscepticism
Labour MEP Daniel Attard is among a group of europarliamentarians asking EC president Ursula von der Leyen to preserve the current decentralised approach to the EU’s Cohesion Policy.
In a letter, the MEPs said that the policy has been instrumental in reducing regional disparities, empowering citizens, and strengthening European identity.
However, the MEPs are concerned over recent reports suggesting that the European Commission is considering centralising the management of the policy, which they argue would undermine its regional focus and shared-management model.
The letter stresses that the shared-management approach, which involves both member states and regions, decentralises investment decisions and increases local ownership of EU policies. This, in turn, counters populism and Euroscepticism by ensuring that decisions are made close to the citizens.
The MEPs also warn that centralising the policy could politicise funding decisions, particularly in countries like Poland and Hungary, where governments could potentially misuse funds or withhold them from regions for political reasons.
The MEPs reject the idea of centralisation, arguing that it risks further disconnecting EU institutions from citizens and fostering dissatisfaction. They call for more decentralisation, which they see as key to maintaining public trust in the EU.
Ultimately, they request clarification from the European Commission on its position and urge for regions to remain central to the Cohesion Policy.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.