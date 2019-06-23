A small victory for the environment…

At last Tuesday’s protest march, there was a minute’s silence for the seventh victim of fatal accidents on construction sites in the last year and a half. Do you see a correlation between the safety issues concerning residents, and the evident exploitation of (mostly foreign) workers on construction sites?

Exploitation takes different forms. It’s not just workers on construction sites: residents of areas targeted by development are also being exploited. The places where they live are being taken over, and their lives are being made hell. That, too, is a form of exploitation. But when it comes to workers, exploitation is going on big-time, and not just in the construction sector. There is illegal exploitation – in the sense of people being employed illegally, underpaid, or not paid at all; and often threatened by their employers. But there is also legal exploitation. The laws regulating employment conditions, salaries, etc., are so inadequate, that they leave plenty of room for abuse. This is not an issue that affects only foreign workers… Maltese workers are exploited, too… though in the case of foreigners, the situation is usually much, much worse…

Read the full interview in MaltaToday's digital edition