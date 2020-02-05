Shore-to-ship power project could be first step towards controlling emissions in Mediterranean, BirdLife Malta says

BirdLife Malta has welcomed the shore-to-ship power project in the Grand Harbour, which it described as the first step towards a Mediterranean Emission Control Area.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NGO said that it welcomed the news that the government would be investing €50 million into the project which would enable cruise liners to be supplied with shore power while berthed in the Grand Harbour.

“It is a step in the right direction which will bring evident benefits in terms of air quality to all those residing in the area.”

"We have more reasons to welcome this positive news since BirdLife Malta has been for the past years at the forefront of an awareness campaign calling for the reduction of air pollution generated by ships in the Mediterranean… the installation of shore-to-ship power infrastructure in Valletta will allow cruise ships to switch off their engines and plug in to shore electricity points, thus drastically reducing emissions over the Grand Harbour area and beyond,” BirdLife Malta said.

The NGO said that through the “Together against Air Pollution from Ships" project launched in December 2016, they have been working with various Mediterranean partners and environmental NGOs in this important area.

“Having shore-to-ship power to cut on harbour ship emissions was one of the solutions suggested by this project, together with the establishment of an Emission Control Area (ECA) in the Mediterranean basin. An ECA is a declared area at sea in which stricter controls are imposed to minimise airborne emissions from ships.”

BirdLife Malta said shipping emissions caused 50,000 premature deaths per year in Europe and cost €60 billion just in health costs per year. Around 44,000 workdays are lost each year due to sickness leave related to air pollution according to the latest EU statistics. However, a French study published last year showed that an ECA in the Mediterranean could potentially save 6,000 lives each year and would bring up to €14 billion in reduced health costs.

"We are glad to finally see some of our recommendations becoming a reality and now look forward to the government going a step further to declare its support to the efforts being undertaken on an international level for an ECA to be established in our region. Whilst Spain, France and Italy have already voted in favour, Malta has to date not declared its support to this measure, despite having the largest registered fleet at International Maritime Organisation (IMO) level,” the NGO said.

BirdLife highlighted that the government could, therefore, be an instrument in changing the tide at even a Mediterranean level, using Malta’s central and influential position to lobby other Mediterranean countries to support the designation of the Mediterranean Sea as an ECA.

“The positive initiative government launched yesterday rewards BirdLife Malta’s effective advocacy efforts in this regard and goes to show how we managed to highlight the environmental, health and financial benefits such an important step will bring for the population. If only the relevant authorities heeded all our proposals, Malta and Gozo would be a much better place.”

