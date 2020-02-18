Anti-corruption commission clears Ian Borg

Ian Borg has been cleared of allegations that he pocketed money from a businessperson who was awarded a concession to develop an interpretation centre in Dingli.

The case goes back to the time, more than 10 years ago, when the now Transport Minister was mayor of Dingli.

The council had acquired from the Lands Department historical barracks on Dingli cliffs, which the council subsequently gave on concession to a private operator to develop an interpretation centre.

A certain Noel Ciantar later alleged that Borg pocketed money from the private operator and four years ago asked the Commission Against Corruption to investigate the matter.

Ciantar claimed the information he had came from former PN minister Jason Azzopardi, who had been responsible for the Lands Department before 2013.

However, in his testimony before the commission, Azzopardi denied making those claims, insisting he had heard the allegations from Ciantar.

In his testimony before the commission, Ciantar presented no proof but rested on hearsay.

Borg denied ever receiving any money, or being a silent partner in the business.

In a 61-page report, the anti-corruption commission said it found no proof of corruption that involved a mayor, a minister or any public official at the Planning Authority or the Malta Tourism Authority.

In a Facebook post, Borg said it was satisfying that his name was cleared of wrongdoing, even after four years.

"I am proud of every project I was involved in as mayor, parliamentary secretary and now minister. The integrity I adopted throughout speaks for itself in the successes achieved," Borg said.