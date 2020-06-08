menu

One new COVID-19 case registered overnight

Only one new coronavirus case found overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 25

laura_calleja
8 June 2020, 12:48pm
by Laura Calleja

One new case of COVID-19 has been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

No new patients recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 25. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 596 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 08•06•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Monday, June 8, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 507 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 75,881 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

On Friday, the majority of coronavirus restrictions were lifted in view of the controlled rate of spread of the virus.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that vulnerable people – the over 64s, pregnant and those with specific conditions - can "now go out."

