Six new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

Five more patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 39. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 608 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,236 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 84,053 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that two of the cases reported formed part of a cluster, while the other four were “sporadic,” and not linked to any known cluster or previously reported cases.

On Sunday Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Malta will no longer be in a state of a public health emergency from 30 June.

The lifting of the public health emergency will also see restrictions on gatherings of over 75 people removed.

Malta’s airport is set to open on 1 July with the PM announcing that all flight restrictions will be lifted 15 July.