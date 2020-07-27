Caterers call out COVID-19 rules discrimination between independent and hotel restaurants

The Association of Catering Establishments has questioned the relevance of strict social distancing regulation imposed on independent restaurants.

ACE said that while independent catering establishments have to abide by two to three metre spacing guidelines, people are allowed to gather in masses at other establishments like hotels.

“We have, over recent days, all been exposed to coverage of the events which saw a numerous number of individuals within close vicinity of one another for a prolonged time period,” the association said.

ACE were referring to a recent cluster of COVID-19 infections which stemmed from a weekend long party at the Radisson in St Julian’s. After an infected individual attended the party, around 14 people tested positive of the virus, leading to similar parties being called off.

While acknowledging the importance of tourists in sustaining the country’s economy, ACE said restaurants within hotels are unjustly favoured in terms of employment legislation.

“Employees engaged within hotel restaurants fall under the umbrella of accommodation establishments and are compensated at their standard hourly rate regardless if it’s a Sunday or Public Holiday as long as they fall within their whole-time working hours. On the other hand, independent restauranteurs are required to compensate their employees at double the basic rate on Sundays and public holidays.”

It also pointed out that employees at hotel restaurants remain eligible for the €800 wage supplement, while independent restaurant employees’ supplement has been reduced to €600.

“There is no evidence that independent restaurants are attracting sufficiently higher levels of business to hotel restaurants (if at all) to justify a lower supplement being provided.”

ACE called out the futility in independent caterers being spot-checked by the Malta Tourism Authority, while patrons are allowed to gather at touristic accommodation establishments.

“It is time the relevant entities, particularly the Malta Tourism Authority, the Ministry for Tourism, and the Ministry for Health, re-evaluate their positions and level the playing fields for hotels and restaurants.”