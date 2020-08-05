Migrants rescued by oil tanker on their way to Malta

A group of 27 migrants rescued by a Maersk oil tanker, Etienne, in international waters off Libya are heading to Malta, according to ship tracking websites.

It is unclear whether the rescue happened in the Maltese search and rescue zone or the Libyan SAR, and whether the ship has been given permission by the Maltese authorities to disembark the migrants in Malta.

It was Alarm Phone, an emergency call centre, that received confirmation from Maersk that its vessel, Etienne, rescued the 27 migrants and was on its way to Malta.

Alarm Phone said the migrants had been at sea for 36 hours.

MaltaToday has reached out to the Home Affairs Ministry for comment.