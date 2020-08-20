Producers decry lack of consultation over film industry incentives

The Malta Producers’ Association has decried the lack of consultation over the rebranding of a film fund by the government, saying that its proposals to help the domestic industry diversify were ignored.

“It is clear to the majority of stakeholders that the industry in Malta needs to be ambitious and make bolder steps towards increasing exports if it wishes develop into a sustainable and consistent industry,” the association said.

It added that proposals it made last year to help bolster the industry were ignored when the Malta Film Commission launched Screen Malta, a rebranded fund to support the industry.

“Ignoring all calls for discussion with the stakeholders whose livelihoods are the film and TV industry, the Malta Film Commission went ahead and published new guidelines a day before the Santa Maria holiday and without a minute of consultation,” the MPA said.

The association also called out what it claimed was a PR stunt by Film Commissioner Johann Grech and Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

“Rather than focusing on content, substance and the genuine nurturing of local production and the film fund, Film Commissioner Johann Grech, in collaboration with the Minister for Tourism Julia Farrugia Portelli, seems to prioritise marketing PR exercises with unnecessary glitzy videos, which presumably are paid for through the limited fund coffers, further reducing what is available for the industry,” the association said.

The decision by the producers of Jurassic World to scale back filming in Malta because of COVID-19, was symptomatic of the need for a more diversified industry.

“Large movies are important for Malta but they rarely hire locals in proper high level roles, whilst smaller films, co-productions and local films are the productions where local crew and talent have the opportunity to be more involved in decision making capacities and thus can grow and upskill,” the association said.

With Grech having boasted of meeting over 500 internal producers, the association found it “ridiculous and unacceptable” that the film commissioner did not meet local producers.

Repeated calls by the MPA since 6 August to meet with the Tourism Minister have so far been denied.

Jurassic World main actors not coming to Malta

Following the surge of high COVID-19 cases, none of the lead actors in the new Jurassic World film will be coming to Malta for shooting, because of concerns they may catch the virus.

Industry sources told the media that production company Universal has decided to play it safe so that none of its main actors are infected.

A Universal spokesperson confirmed the change of plans to the foreign press.

“Working with an abundance of caution as we have done throughout this production, first unit will no longer shoot in Malta to keep our presence on the ground to a minimum,” the studio said.

Depsite on site testing centres, four Jurassic World crew members have tested positive for the virus.