35 new cases of COVID-19 registered on Sunday

33 new recoveries 

karl_azzopardi
23 August 2020, 12:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi

35 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, while 33 new recoveries were recorded.

Active case in Malta now stand at 668, with a total of 934 recoveries.

Total cases since the pandemic started number 1,612.

2,173 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 173,276.

The health ministry said that while today’s cases are still being investigated, from yesterday’s cases, nine were family members of a previously known case, one was a direct contact of a known case, three were work colleagues of a positive case and one case stemmed from the Paceville cluster.

Deaths stand at 10.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 23•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 23 August 2020

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
