35 new cases of COVID-19 registered on Sunday

35 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, while 33 new recoveries were recorded.

Active case in Malta now stand at 668, with a total of 934 recoveries.

Total cases since the pandemic started number 1,612.

2,173 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 173,276.

The health ministry said that while today’s cases are still being investigated, from yesterday’s cases, nine were family members of a previously known case, one was a direct contact of a known case, three were work colleagues of a positive case and one case stemmed from the Paceville cluster.

Deaths stand at 10.