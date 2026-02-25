Repubblika files complaint with Standards Commissioner over allegations against PM

Repubblika has filed a formal complaint with the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, requesting an investigation into serious allegations made under oath by Judge Lawrence Mintoff regarding Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In a statement issued on 25 February 2026, the NGO said it had asked the Standards Commissioner to examine a number of claims raised by the judge. These include alleged pressure on a court employee, the use of parliamentary questions in a context of personal financial interest, private communications with a sitting judge concerning judicial appointments, and political considerations linked to the appointment of the Chief Justice.

Repubblika said it was not making any determination of guilt but argued that allegations of this nature, particularly when made under oath by a member of the judiciary, require immediate and independent scrutiny.

“The aim of the complaint is to safeguard public trust in institutions and the independence of the judiciary,” the organisation said, noting that the request comes while the process to appoint a new Chief Justice is still ongoing.