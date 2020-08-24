menu

Customs seize firearms after search on van coming from Sicily

Weapons are found in a van that just arrived in Malta from Sicily by ferry

maltatoday
24 August 2020, 11:49am
by MaltaToday Staff
A photo disseminated by the Customs Department of the weapons found in the van
A photo disseminated by the Customs Department of the weapons found in the van

Firearms were discovered by customs enforcement officials on Sunday night following a search on a van that had just come off the Malta-Sicily fast ferry.

Officials stopped the vehicle for searches at the Deep Water Quay in Marsa and the driver admitted he was carrying firearms.

Customs officials then proceeded to seize the firearms and handed them over to police officials for further investigation.

Among the weapons seized were a shot gun, airgun, flare gun and ammunition.

More in National
Executive chairman to replace Tonio Portughese at PBS
National

Executive chairman to replace Tonio Portughese at PBS
Karl Azzopardi
Sliema double murder: Car used by hitmen found in Pieta multi-storey car park
National

Sliema double murder: Car used by hitmen found in Pieta multi-storey car park
Karl Azzopardi
Maltese man wanted in the US for sexually abusing minors arrested in St Paul’s Bay
National

Maltese man wanted in the US for sexually abusing minors arrested in St Paul’s Bay
MaltaToday Staff
Children’s Commissioner calls for schools to reopen
National

Children’s Commissioner calls for schools to reopen
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.