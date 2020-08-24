Customs seize firearms after search on van coming from Sicily
Weapons are found in a van that just arrived in Malta from Sicily by ferry
Firearms were discovered by customs enforcement officials on Sunday night following a search on a van that had just come off the Malta-Sicily fast ferry.
Officials stopped the vehicle for searches at the Deep Water Quay in Marsa and the driver admitted he was carrying firearms.
Customs officials then proceeded to seize the firearms and handed them over to police officials for further investigation.
Among the weapons seized were a shot gun, airgun, flare gun and ammunition.
