€1.4 million collected in Dar Bjorn telethon

€1,436,955 were collected in aid of Dar Bjorn in a telethon held on Sunday.

The telethon, which was held between noon and midnight, was broadcast on all television stations yesterday.

All proceeds went to the second Dar Bjorn, which is planned to be built in Zebbug, at a cost of around €5 million.

The home will house patients suffering from neurological conditions, including those suffering from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The home plans to house 70 patients once completed.

Around €2 million are needed for the home to be completed.

The first Dar Bjorn was opened in Qormi in 2017, and hosts a number of patients suffering from neurological conditions.